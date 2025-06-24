Local care home opens its doors to Dementia Cafe

Thistle Hill care home, in Knaresborough have invited members of the local community to their monthly dementia café.

Taking place every first Monday of each month 10.30am - 12pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

General Manager Mandy said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. Our team here at Thistle Hill Care Home. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Thistle Hill Care Home

Thistle Hill care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill provides, nursing care and dementia care. Alongside this, we offer skilled care for younger people with physical disabilities, acquired brain injuries, and have close links with the Multiple Sclerosis Society. For residents from respite care to long term stays.