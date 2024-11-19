Local care home launches birthday card appeal for 100-year-old resident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Highfield Care Home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster has launched an appeal to ensure one of its residents reaches his 100th birthday in style. Gerry will be 100 on 15th of December and the care home is asking for the help of the local community to ensure Gerry has 100 cards to help him celebrate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry will be joined by staff, friends and other residents as he enjoys a private lunch held at the home and a special birthday cake to mark the occasion made by the home’s head chef, Judith Huby.

Starting his life as a student at Rotherham Grammar School, Gerry started working in the power industry as an apprentice, who flew through the ranks and was appointed Superintendent of Drax Power Station in 1965. Gerry has lived a fantastic life so far, enjoying DIY, gardening and playing Hockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfield Care Home is looking for people near and far to send cards to Gerry to help make this birthday into one to remember. Whether store bought or homemade, they are seeking cards from all across the UK and potentially further afield to celebrate Gerry and everything he has achieved.

Highfield

Please send your cards to:

Gerry’s 100th birthday, Highfield Care Home, Lakeside Approach, Barkston Ash, Tadcaster, LS24 9PG

Luke Owens, General Manager of Barchester Highfield Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable gentleman as he reaches this amazing milestone. Gerry is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.