Local care home invites community to summer fair

Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of fun at its popular annual ‘Summer Bash’ on Saturday, 5th July.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place between 2pm – 4pm guests will be able to enjoy a BBQ prepared by the home’s hospitality team and browse a selection of stalls, games, raffle, tombola and live musical entertainment.

Mandy Scott, General Manager at Thistle Hill Care Centre says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Summer Bash. Our team here at Thistle Hill Care Centre will do all we can to make your afternoon with us fun and enjoyable. Our Summer Bash is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough will be opening their doors to the local community for its popular annual ‘Summer Bash’

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing care and dementia care for 85 residents from respite care to long term stays.