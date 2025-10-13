Local care home in Boroughbridge to host networking event

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 16:48 BST
Boroughbridge Manor in Boroughbridge is looking forward to hosting a networking lunch at the home. The event features Irene from the Thirsk Yarn bombers as guest speaker with other local organizations attending.

Taking place on Monday 20th October at 12.30pm. The home looks forwards to bring our local community together. x8g3qyt

The lunch will provide an opportunity for attendees to discuss ways to benefit the community and be of greater assistance to those living in isolation or needing care support.

General Manager of the home, Susan Carter, said: “We want to use this event to bring together our residents and friends from within the community to discuss how we can better support each other. It's important for us to ensure that everyone knows support is always available at Lynde House as well as through our local partners.”

