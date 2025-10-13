Local care home in Boroughbridge to host networking event
Taking place on Monday 20th October at 12.30pm. The home looks forwards to bring our local community together.
The lunch will provide an opportunity for attendees to discuss ways to benefit the community and be of greater assistance to those living in isolation or needing care support.
General Manager of the home, Susan Carter, said: “We want to use this event to bring together our residents and friends from within the community to discuss how we can better support each other. It's important for us to ensure that everyone knows support is always available at Lynde House as well as through our local partners.”