residents and guests enjoying one another's company whilst knitting

Boroughbridge Manor care home, in Boroughbridge have invited the local community to join them for free knit and natter workshops at the home.

Taking place every Friday Morning from 10.30am until midday. Guests will have a chance to have fun as they knit their own patch of a community quilt, and meet other carers in the community. The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.

General Manager Susan Carter said: “We started this project for elderly people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends. We also wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”

Boroughbridge Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Boroughbridge Manor provides residential care, Dementia care for respite and long-term residents.