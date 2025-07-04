Local care home hosts community knit and natter group
Taking place every Friday Morning from 10.30am until midday. Guests will have a chance to have fun as they knit their own patch of a community quilt, and meet other carers in the community. The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.
General Manager Susan Carter said: “We started this project for elderly people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends. We also wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”
Boroughbridge Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Boroughbridge Manor provides residential care, Dementia care for respite and long-term residents.