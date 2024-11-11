Local Care & Community Groups To Host Special Tea Party Event

Local groups from the Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, Right at Home Harrogate, the Gracious Street Methodist Church and the Knaresborough Connectors have come together to host a special community event taking place at the Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough on Monday 25th November.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at 1pm visiting seniors and members of the community will be able to have their tech questions and problems answered by the experts, before taking part in an information seminar from each of the groups taking part.

Finally, at 2pm we look forward to welcoming Singer Performer - Emma James as we conclude the afternoon with an hour of musical entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the event there will be a selection of refreshing beverages and delicious snacks.

Tech Tea Time & Melodies Event

General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home Susan Carter said: “We’re looking forward to taking part in what is sure to be a fabulous community event, which will allow individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to make new friends and learn about the brilliant care groups supporting our wider communities’.