Local Care & Community Groups To Host Special Tea Party Event
Starting at 1pm visiting seniors and members of the community will be able to have their tech questions and problems answered by the experts, before taking part in an information seminar from each of the groups taking part.
Finally, at 2pm we look forward to welcoming Singer Performer - Emma James as we conclude the afternoon with an hour of musical entertainment.
Throughout the event there will be a selection of refreshing beverages and delicious snacks.
General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home Susan Carter said: “We’re looking forward to taking part in what is sure to be a fabulous community event, which will allow individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to make new friends and learn about the brilliant care groups supporting our wider communities’.