Local care and community groups host Tech Support Cafe

The Gracious Street Methodist Church alongside its partners at, Right at Home Harrogate, Radfield Home Care, Knaresborough Connectors and Boroughbridge Manor Care Home as ‘Digitally Connected Knaresborough’ hosted its recurring Tech Support Cafe

Visiting seniors and members of the community were able to come and visit the group to ask for support, from a range of areas including mobile phone help, smart speaker assistance and questions about streaming services and thoughts about artificial intelligence.

Taking place at 1pm every fourth Monday of the month and returning after the summer break on Monday, September 23, members of the community can bring any question relating to computers, tablets/iPads, smartphones, apps or getting online. Bring your own device or borrow one of ours. Questions at all levels are welcomed.

There will be a variety of refreshments and sweet treats available to guests in attendance.

General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home Susan Carter said: “We look forward to taking part in what is sure to be a fabulous community event, we’re proud to be aligning ourselves with such incredible individuals making a difference in the community and to be able our senior community with any technology related struggles they may be facing.”

Managing Director of Right at Home Harrogate, Veronica Manolache added “At Right at Home Harrogate, we are wholeheartedly committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of individuals in our community, from engaging activities, to exploring innovative technology designed to make homes safer, we are excited to deliver an informative and interactive experience for all involved. Together, as a community, we can empower people to use technology to feel secure and supported in their own homes.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to this important event and continuing to champion safe and independent living for all.”