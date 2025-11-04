Less than four weeks to go until Mental Elf returns to Knaresborough
Following a hugely successful debut last year, which raised over £8,000 for Mind in Harrogate’s new Children and Young People’s Mental Health Service, this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better. In 2024, 259 participants took to the beautiful grounds of Conyngham Hall, with feedback calling it “inclusive of all ages,” “a great atmosphere,” and “full of community spirit.”
This year, organisers are aiming for over 300 runners to join the fun on Sunday, November 30.
“Mental Elf is about more than just running – it’s about bringing people together, celebrating community, and supporting wellbeing through fun and exercise,” said Tina Chamberlain, CEO of Mind in Harrogate District. “Events like this remind us that when we move, connect, and laugh together, we’re all investing in better mental health.”
The 2025 event will once again feature the much-loved fancy dress competition, including the Best Dressed Dog category, alongside plenty of festive music, cheer, and laughter. Tom Gordon MP will return to officially start the run for the second year in a row.
Returning sponsors Strive Group, Verity Frearson, and Coach Gyms are proudly supporting the event once again, helping make this festive community celebration possible.
Whether you walk, jog, or dash like an elf late for toy-making duty, this is a feel-good festive event not to be missed.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, November 30
Location: Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough
Tickets: On sale now at mindinharrogate.org.uk/mentalelf
All proceeds will support Mind in Harrogate District’s vital work helping local people of all ages achieve better mental health.