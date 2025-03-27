Legendary folk/rockers Steeleye Span to play Harrogate Theatre
Steeleye Span has been one of the most influential names in British roots music. Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever, taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours. Members have come and gone over the years, but Steeleye has always remained at the forefront of the genre they helped to define, and, 56 years later the band has become an institution in British music.
The members of the band for this tour are: Maddy Prior (founding member).Liam Genockey, Julian Littman, Roger Carey, Andrew “Spud” Sinclair and the latest and most glamorous addition, Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. With this amazing line-up, the band have remained “relevant” and have moved with the times, even being compared to a heavier sound in places reminiscent of Black Sabbath.