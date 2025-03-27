Legendary folk/rockers Steeleye Span to play Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, April 26, Harrogate Theatre, 6 Oxford St. Harrogate, GH1 1QF. Doors: 19:Tickets: £31-£34. Box Office: 0423 502116.

Steeleye Span has been one of the most influential names in British roots music. Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever, taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours. Members have come and gone over the years, but Steeleye has always remained at the forefront of the genre they helped to define, and, 56 years later the band has become an institution in British music.