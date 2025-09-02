Legendary folk rockers Fairport Convention to play UK's oldest music hall in Settle this October

Seminal British Folk Rockers Fairport Convention are heading out on their Autumn 2025 UK Tour next month, and will be stopping off to grace the stage of the UK's oldest surviving Victorian Music Hall in Settle, on Thursday 16th October.

Nearly 60 years on from the band's formation in 1967, the band continue to delight long-time fans and new converts alike - this time around, with a stripped back acoustic set that promises a host of Fairport favourites, along with some surprises from albums old and new.

Fairport Convention pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound. The band have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief 'The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time'. They were also awarded 'Favourite Folk Track of All Time' for Who Knows Where The Time Goes? at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The lineup features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and vocals. Carrying on the Fairport torch, the chaps prove to be Fairport's most consistent and long-lasting lineup to date - 28 years and counting.

"Stuffing their set with a surprising amount of new material for a vintage act, Fairport are still clearly having fun and brought the house down." - The Guardian

Fairport Convention Autumn UK Tour

Thursday 16th October 2025

Victoria Hall, Settle

Tickets: https://www.settlevictoriahall.org.uk/eventsandshows/fairport-convention-161025