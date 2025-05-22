Leeds United legend and award-winning speaker to host charity event in Harrogate

Former England and Leeds United footballer Tony Dorigo and the award-winning speaker and businessman Rob Northfield are set to share their exclusive insights from the worlds of sport and business at a charity event.

Rob and Tony, who struck up a friendship after bonding over their love of charitable work and football, will be revealing their high-performance habits and strategies at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate on Friday, June 6.

‘Resilience: The Key to Thriving’ promises to be a morning of inspiration, leadership, and resilience and will see the duo share practical tools on how to build resilient teams and leadership strategies that leave a legacy.

All money raised through the event will go to the sight loss and disability charity Henshaws of which Rob is a patron.

Rob Northfield and Tony Dorigo

Last year Rob raised a huge £22,000 for Henshaws through his fundraising. Thanks to his efforts, Henshaws has been able to offer life-changing resources, including iPads for non-verbal students at its Specialist College in Harrogate, enabling them to communicate for the first time.

Rob’s fundraising has also provided materials for workshops held at the Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough. At the centre individuals with disabilities can develop skills, form friendships, and gain confidence to lead independent lives.

‘Resilience: The Key to Thriving’ will run from 8.45am to 1pm and includes breakfast. Tickets cost £149 per person and all proceeds will go to Henshaws. To book your place email [email protected]

On Friday, June 13, Rob is also taking part in a mammoth charity challenge for Henshaws. Rob is planning to climb a staggering 6,632 metres over four to six hours on a Stairmaster at Knaresborough Leisure & Wellbeing Centre and has a fundraising page where supporters can donate.