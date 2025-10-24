Leeds to host over three weeks of Palestinian film and culture this Autumn:

The eleventh Leeds Palestinian Film Festival is set to return this autumn, running from November 12 to December 6. The event promises over three weeks of cinema and cultural exchange, taking place across ten venues throughout Leeds and the surrounding area, including the Otley Courthouse.

The festival, a key event in the regional cultural calendar, aims to celebrate the "richness, diversity, and resilience of Palestinian culture through the lens of cinema," according to organisers. This year's programme will feature a compelling mix of feature films, documentaries, shorts, and panel discussions, focusing on powerful narratives and showcasing both emerging and established Palestinian voices.

The festival will be spread across numerous venues, ranging from the Hyde Park Picture House to community centres and spaces like Mill Hill Chapel and Otley Courthouse.

The event will kick off on Wednesday, November 12, at the Hyde Park Picture House with the opening film, Yalla Parkour, presented in partnership with Leeds International Film Festival.

Annemarie Jacir's Palestine 36 retells country's erased colonial history

A main highlight event is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, also at the Hyde Park Picture House. It will feature the exclusive Leeds premiere of Palestine 36, which is Palestine's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

A poignant and special focus for the 2025 festival will be a series of new films made by Gazan women, which are part of the Gaza International Festival for Women’s Cinema, designed to give a voice to their unique experiences.

Frances Bernstein, festival co-director, highlighted the festival’s broader purpose: “While Palestine is regularly in the news, cinema offers us something deeper—the chance to truly understand the stories and connections behind the headlines. Our main highlight, the powerful new drama Palestine 36, provides compelling insights into historical events that continue to resonate today. The festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it's a vital space for community, discussion, and cultural exchange. We invite the people of Harrogate to come and explore, discuss, and be inspired by this year's incredible lineup."

Their sentiment was echoed by Sir David Hare, BAFTA-award-winning playwright and screenwriter, who stated: “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival has always been an outstanding event, throwing brilliant light on how Palestinians manage to continue their lives in such unique circumstances. Obviously, in 2025, the festival is more necessary, more urgent and more important than ever.”

The Voice of Hind Rajab is a 2025 docudrama film, written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania.

Wendy Cook, Head of Cinema, Hyde Park Picture House, noted the value of specialist programming: “‘Cinema’ is too big a world for our little Picture House to hold or know in its entirety, so we are thankful for specialists like our friends at Leeds Palestinian Film Festival who help shine a light on powerful and important stories which could too easily go unseen."

The full programme and ticket information will be available online from today. Readers are encouraged to visit the festival website or follow their social media channels for the latest updates.