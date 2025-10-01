Latest news from Harrogate Writers Circle

Recent meeting

Pat then gave her talk. The reason why she has chosen to give a talk on the pitfalls of ghost writing is that she is now on her ninth book and she has learned a lot about the process and would like to pass on her experiences. The first thing she talked about was the recognition, or lack of, that a ghost writer is given. The alternative is to coauthor. However this can cause problems as the book becomes successful as she found that the payments she received as a coauthor did not necessarily cover books sold through every outlet. She now would recommend staged payments from the author. It is also quite difficult to handle the trauma that the authors have gone through and the ghost writer can feel the pressure as the authors relive their trauma. Also there are legal issues if the author wants certain items mentioned which does not have proof of what was said to her. There was also issues where the author wants to completely control the writing process. On the other there were occasions when the author cannot remember issues, but she had learned to ask the right questions to bring out the author's memory. There is also an issue with being drawn into the author's story and it is difficult to do your other work at the same time. Zoom is the usual way to contact the author, but Pat insists on an initial face to face meeting to make sure she bonds with the author. She then opened up to questions from the members.