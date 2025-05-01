Knaresborough care home gives back to its local emergency services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Thistle Hill Care Home in Knaresborough have opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services personnel in their local area.

As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers who don’t always have time to go home or back to their workplace on their break, the team and the residents of Thistle Hill will provide free food and drink to all emergency service staff.

Mandy Scott, the General Manager of Thistle Hill has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating: "To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Thistle Hill are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

Emergency Services Drop in May

Thistle Hill care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill provides nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.