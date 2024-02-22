Kaminari UK taiko drummers: an evening of Japanese music
Formed in 2009, Kaminari UK Taiko Drummers have wowed audiences at events throughout Yorkshire and the rest of the UK. The concerts team at Starbeck Methodist Church are delighted to be hosting their first full show in Harrogate. With eight players, big drums, big sticks and dynamic movement, it will be a great spectacle.
The group will be joined by their special guests: Michael Graham who plays Koto (the thirteen stringed Japanese harp) and LJ English who is the only British-born singer of Japanese Enka songs. LJ recently made an appearance on TV Tokyo’s Karaoke battle.
This exciting event is part of the winter programme of concerts at Starbeck Methodist Church. Entry is £9, pay at the door. Concessions: under 12 years free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information see Facebook page: StarbeckMethodistChurch or email: [email protected]
“Wowed the crowds throughout Yorkshire and the UK” York Press
"A tour de force of physical power, movement and rhythms” Broadway baby