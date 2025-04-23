Join the annual quiz & curry charity night to support St John Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to test your knowledge and enjoy a delicious evening at the Annual Quiz & Curry Charity Night hosted by St John Ambulance, Yorkshire Dales Network on the 6th June in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 7pm at the Harrogate RUFC clubhouse, where you and your friends can form quiz teams of up to six people. With only £15 per ticket, this fantastic night promises not just brain-teasing questions but also mouth-watering curry and the chance to win exciting prizes in the raffle!

"This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, have fun, and support the vital work of St John Ambulance," said Rachel Ward, Community Service Lead for the St John, Yorkshire Dales Network. "Join us for an evening of camaraderie, competition, and curry!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't miss out on this chance to make a difference while enjoying an entertaining night out. The bar will be open, ensuring you have a refreshing drink in hand as you tackle the quiz.

St John Ambulance Annual Curry & Quiz Charity Night

Gather your team, sharpen your pencils, and get ready for a night of laughter, learning, and community spirit! Secure your tickets now and be part of a night that truly matters.

Purchase your tickets now: https://buytickets.at/sj/1673224