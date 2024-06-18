John Godber's 'Happy Jack' comes to Harrogate Theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
“HAPPY JACK” by playwright John Godber coming to Harogate next week!
“A play that will never show it’s age…” The British Theatre Guide.
“Touches the heart…” The Guardian.
A new version of the play “Happy Jack” by internationally renowned playwright John Godber, is in Harrogate next week!
After their tour of 'Do I Love You?', the John Godber Company returns to its roots to present Godber’s first play, written when he was 25.
This heartwarming and hilarious slice of mining family life, tells the story of Jack and Liz and their fifty year marriage through thick and thin. Godber captures life at the coal face, in the pit village, on the donkeys and by the fireside. The play ache’s with the ups and down or ordinary family life, hilarious and touching, political and angry.
Performed by Martha Godber and Frazer Hammill, the play has already delighted audiences in Hull, ahead of arriving at Harrogate Theatre next week for shows 27th-29th June!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.