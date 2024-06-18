John Godber's 'Happy Jack' comes to Harrogate Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new version of the play “Happy Jack” by internationally renowned playwright John Godber, is coming to Harrogate Theatre next week!

“HAPPY JACK” by playwright John Godber coming to Harogate next week!

“A play that will never show it’s age…” The British Theatre Guide.

“Touches the heart…” The Guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Jack by John Godber

A new version of the play “Happy Jack” by internationally renowned playwright John Godber, is in Harrogate next week!

After their tour of 'Do I Love You?', the John Godber Company returns to its roots to present Godber’s first play, written when he was 25.

This heartwarming and hilarious slice of mining family life, tells the story of Jack and Liz and their fifty year marriage through thick and thin. Godber captures life at the coal face, in the pit village, on the donkeys and by the fireside. The play ache’s with the ups and down or ordinary family life, hilarious and touching, political and angry.