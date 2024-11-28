John Godber's 'Do I Love You?' returns comes to Harrogate
'Do I Love You?' is an hilarious dance-fuelled play from the writer of 'Bouncers' and 'Perfect Pitch'.
Join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.
Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Harrogate to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!
This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!
Come and watch this hilarious show about keeping the faith, so spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!
Featuring the original cast, and choreographed by Northern Soul Dance champion Sally Molloy.
'dramatic gem from the pen of John Godber' - British Theatre Guide
'infectious and exhilarating' - The Times
Tickets make perfect Christmas gifts and are sure to sell fast, so make sure you get yours fast! https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/do-i-love-you/