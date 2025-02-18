Jack & Friends - Inclusive dance show comes to Knaresborough next month

Get ready to celebrate friendship, belonging, and the magic of movement as SLiDE presents Jack & Friends, a vibrant and interactive dance performance.

This performance comes to Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, Knaresborough on Friday, March 7 at 5.30pm. Adults £10 - carers and children FREE.

Inspired by Jack’s love of musicals, pantomimes, and Strictly Come Dancing, this joyful show invites audiences of all ages to join the fun. With a high-energy finale that turns into a disco, Jack & Friends encourages everyone to dance, move, and express themselves in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Designed to be fully inclusive, all performances allow audience members to come and go freely, making it particularly suitable for children, young people, and neurodiverse adults with sensory or communication needs.

Ange Swainson from SLiDE Dance said: “Jack and Friends is a brilliant show - which all the family will love. It’s also a relaxed performance in an informal environment.

“At SLiDE we believe it’s important for the audience to be themselves, to move around, make noises and come and go from the performance space.

“This environment may be particularly suitable for neurodiverse children, young people and adults who may have autism, learning difficulties and other sensory or communication needs.”

Featuring a talented cast of dancers and live music, the show offers opportunities for participation or simply enjoying the spectacle from your seat.

Event Details: Friday, March 7, 5.30pm Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, 50 Bond End, Knaresborough, HG5 9AL.

Run time: 60 minutes. Age guidance: 5+

Tickets: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/slide-a-neurodiverse-friendly-dance-event/

Audiences have called Jack & Friends "extraordinary," "imaginative," and "purely magical from start to finish."

Audiences have been captivated by the show’s uplifting energy:

“Clever, lighthearted fun!”

“Extraordinary show, so exhilarating.”

“I was so impressed by how the show celebrated Jack and his choices of music and movement.”

“It made me feel emotional as it was purely magical from start to finish.”

Don’t miss this exhilarating celebration of dance, inclusion, and self-expression.