Inspiring tales from edge of the world at Berwins Salon North in Harrogate

Berwins Salon North – the evening that gets everybody talking – returns to The Crown Hotel, in Harrogate, on Thursday, July 10, when three special guests explore what it means to live on, and love, planet Earth.

These unique cabaret-style nights out, sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, bring together three experts to explore the most stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology.

July’s event, hosted by the former Calendar presenter Gaynor Barnes, sees science journalist Joshua Howgego joined by author, public speaker and environmentalist Isabel Losada, and writer and journalist Tom Phillips, known for his witty popular history books.

Together they will discuss everything from positive solutions to the climate crisis, to our strange obsession with the apocalypse, as they explore what happens when we zoom out and look at our world from the outside in.

Following in the footsteps of passionate hobbyists, ground-breaking scientists and intrepid adventurers, Joshua Howgego will take the audience on a rollicking ride through the world of meteorite hunting, and how stones from space help shed light on how life on Earth began.

When it comes to protecting our planet, Isabel Losada adopts a positive and joyful approach to finding solutions to what many people find an overwhelming topic, showing how we can all make a difference.

Tom Phillips takes an irreverent view of humankind’s doomsday obsession, explaining how it stretches far back in time and is essentially about change – both our collective fear of it, and our desire for it – and how from this we can find hope.

Each speaker does a 25-minute set interspersed with intervals allowing audience members time for a chat with friends, get a signed book from the speakers, or grab a drink at the bar.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Salon genuinely gets people talking. It enlightens, entertains and broadens our horizons.

“This isn’t your typical night out and that’s why it has such a loyal following – because there really is nothing quite like it!”

Tickets are available from harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562 303.