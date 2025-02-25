How you can run off the winter blues at Fountains Abbey this weekend

If the grey weather has been making you feel flat and you want to restart the health kick that you committed to just a few short weeks ago... we've got the perfect solution! Attending Fountains Abbey Parkrun at 9am on Saturday 1 March 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Often touted as one of the UK's prettiest parkruns, Fountains Abbey is seeing a takeover from Ripon Runners this weekend who'll be hosting the event and making sure that all runners/ joggers and walkers have the best experience.

If you haven't been to Parkrun before at Fountains Abbey, here are three key things you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkrun starts at 9am: Arrive no later than 08:45 so that you can have a leisurely walk down to the start and hear the 'first timer' briefing. Attend the 'first timer' briefing: Parkrun is an accessible event and the Fountains Abbey Parkrun is spectacular. Attending the first time briefing will ensure that you know how the course works and give you any safety information you need too. Don't forget to take your Parkrun selfie! We've got a fab spot for you to grab photos of your first (or first at Fountains Abbey!) Parkrun. You'll be able to share your selfie at the prettiest parkrun in the north!

Ripon Runners

Ripon Runners will be hosting this parkrun event and so you'll see a sea of maroon tops. If you have a question/ need a hand at any point, please make sure that you approach one of our volunteers (and if you're a Ripon local who is thinking about giving running a go - let us know!) Ripon Runners is a friendly, inclusive club with seven speed groups (including a walking group for anyone new/ rehabilitating an injury) and meets twice per week on a Tuesday and Thursday evening.