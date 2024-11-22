Healthcare company launches Your Comfort Place podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Caversham Health, a company specialising in British-designed pressure care and mobility support products, has launched a podcast and webcast series. The series is called 'Your Comfort Place with Dr Patrick Wynn’.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Wynn is a senior GP, hospital specialist in gynaecology, and founder and chairman of Novus Health, which provides specialist NHS services across West Yorkshire. He also serves as a racecourse medical officer for the British Horseracing Authority, attending events around the country. As chief medical advisor to Caversham, which is backed by MagicDust Capital, Dr Wynn brings extensive healthcare expertise to the company.

In 'Your Comfort Place’, Dr Wynn provides trusted information and advice on common health issues such as sleep problems, chronic pain, managing frailty and wheelchair comfort. The shows are produced and presented by Bernard Ginns, director of strategic communications consultancy Branksome Partners, and filmed and recorded by award-winning film-maker Ian Hodgson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Plunkett, CEO of MagicDust Capital and acting commercial director of Caversham Health, said: "Patrick is a highly experienced family doctor and hospital specialist with a friendly and approachable manner, with valuable insights on how people can take simple steps to improve comfort, health and wellbeing. He has been hugely valuable in our market strategy, product selection and design and we want to bring Patrick’s great knowledge, experience and warmth to the widest possible audience with 'Your Comfort Place’."

Lucy Plunkett, Ian Plunkett and Dr Patrick Wynn

Caversham Health was founded by operations director Lucy Plunkett who came up with the idea for a new provider of medical-grade comfort products after her experience of caring for an elderly relative at home.

The Harrogate-based company designs and supplies medical-grade mattresses and pressure relief cushions for use in domestic and healthcare settings. Its main investor is MagicDust Capital, a private investment company founded by Mr Plunkett, a former senior partner at PwC.

'Your Comfort Place' is available now on streaming platforms.