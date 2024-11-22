Healthcare company launches Your Comfort Place podcast

By Bernard Ginns Ginns
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 16:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Caversham Health, a company specialising in British-designed pressure care and mobility support products, has launched a podcast and webcast series. The series is called 'Your Comfort Place with Dr Patrick Wynn’.

Dr Wynn is a senior GP, hospital specialist in gynaecology, and founder and chairman of Novus Health, which provides specialist NHS services across West Yorkshire. He also serves as a racecourse medical officer for the British Horseracing Authority, attending events around the country. As chief medical advisor to Caversham, which is backed by MagicDust Capital, Dr Wynn brings extensive healthcare expertise to the company.

In 'Your Comfort Place’, Dr Wynn provides trusted information and advice on common health issues such as sleep problems, chronic pain, managing frailty and wheelchair comfort. The shows are produced and presented by Bernard Ginns, director of strategic communications consultancy Branksome Partners, and filmed and recorded by award-winning film-maker Ian Hodgson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Plunkett, CEO of MagicDust Capital and acting commercial director of Caversham Health, said: "Patrick is a highly experienced family doctor and hospital specialist with a friendly and approachable manner, with valuable insights on how people can take simple steps to improve comfort, health and wellbeing. He has been hugely valuable in our market strategy, product selection and design and we want to bring Patrick’s great knowledge, experience and warmth to the widest possible audience with 'Your Comfort Place’."

Lucy Plunkett, Ian Plunkett and Dr Patrick WynnLucy Plunkett, Ian Plunkett and Dr Patrick Wynn
Lucy Plunkett, Ian Plunkett and Dr Patrick Wynn

Caversham Health was founded by operations director Lucy Plunkett who came up with the idea for a new provider of medical-grade comfort products after her experience of caring for an elderly relative at home.

The Harrogate-based company designs and supplies medical-grade mattresses and pressure relief cushions for use in domestic and healthcare settings. Its main investor is MagicDust Capital, a private investment company founded by Mr Plunkett, a former senior partner at PwC.

'Your Comfort Place' is available now on streaming platforms.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice