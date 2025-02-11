Harrogate's newest fertility day retreat
Kim from @positility Community Interest Company and Gemma @the_ivf_counsellor have created a one-day retreat designed specifically for women navigating the path to motherhood.
Following their own experiences and the desire to have a baby, plus multiple rounds of IVF treatment, they wish there was more support available during their own journeys. In the hopes of helping others, they each have their own businesses that specialise in supporting women and couples on their fertility journey and have now launched the first day retreat together.
They hope the retreat will be welcomed by local women looking for community and support on their own fertility journeys, whatever that may look like and wherever they may be on it. Some may be just starting trying to conceive naturally, others may be curious about being a single mother by choice, or a couple who have been through several years of fertility treatment.
The day is designed to help learn how to navigate the emotional rollercoaster and learn tips of how to manage the stress of the situation, surrounded by women who truly understand your journey.
The retreat will feature:• Fertility stories• Workshop on dealing with your emotions• Guests such as an acupuncturist to share tips to help your journey.• a sound bath with @yorkshirevitality
Based close to Harrogate town centre, it's a short walk from the train or bus station and there is plenty of parking available close by.
Remember, your fertility journey deserves this sacred space.
For more details contact us or sign up at the following link:
