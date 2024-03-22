Harrogate's Fisher Singers to perform Handel's Messiah on Saturday

The Fisher Singers will be performing the great choral masterpiece, Handel’s Messiah, tomorrow evening at St Wilfrid’s Church. Conductor Alex Kyle will lead the choir, guest orchestra and soloists in an uplifting concert.
By Sarah ThomasContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:09 GMT
Messiah is one of Handel’s most famous and best-loved works. The triumphant ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ has captivated audiences for over 250 years.

June Garbutt is the choir’s Music Director. Speaking about the up-coming performance she said:

“Messiah is a highlight in the repertoire of any chorus and we are delighted to have the opportunity to sing it at St Wilfrid’s, a fantastic venue for Harrogate’s choral music scene.

Fisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last yearFisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last year
“Although often sung in the run-up to Christmas, Messiah was in fact first performed at Easter. Along with our wonderful choir there will be some outstanding soloists and orchestra, it will be a very enjoyable evening - do come and listen tomorrow, tickets can be purchased on the door at St Wilfrid's.”

Solo roles are taken by: Eleanore Cockerham, Soprano; Camilla Seale, Mezzo; James Micklethwaite, Tenor; and William Kyle Bass. Alex Kyle will conduct the performance.

Full concert details:

Handel’s Messiah

Saturday 23 March 2024 at 7pm

St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY

Tickets:

£15 adults

£8 under 18s / students

Tickets are available on the door or by phoning 01423 503467 / 07958665410

The Fisher Singers is a community choir that welcomes singers of all ages with a desire to sing and explore new music. The choir rehearses on Monday evenings from 7-9pm during term time at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate. Concerts are performed throughout the year in a wide range of sales from popular songs to classical pieces. For more information visit: https://fishersingers.wordpress.com/

