Harrogate's Fisher Singers to perform Handel's Messiah on Saturday

Messiah is one of Handel’s most famous and best-loved works. The triumphant ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ has captivated audiences for over 250 years.

June Garbutt is the choir’s Music Director. Speaking about the up-coming performance she said:

“Messiah is a highlight in the repertoire of any chorus and we are delighted to have the opportunity to sing it at St Wilfrid’s, a fantastic venue for Harrogate’s choral music scene.

Fisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last year

“Although often sung in the run-up to Christmas, Messiah was in fact first performed at Easter. Along with our wonderful choir there will be some outstanding soloists and orchestra, it will be a very enjoyable evening - do come and listen tomorrow, tickets can be purchased on the door at St Wilfrid's.”

Solo roles are taken by: Eleanore Cockerham, Soprano; Camilla Seale, Mezzo; James Micklethwaite, Tenor; and William Kyle Bass. Alex Kyle will conduct the performance.

Full concert details:

Handel’s Messiah

Saturday 23 March 2024 at 7pm

St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY

Tickets:

£15 adults

£8 under 18s / students

Tickets are available on the door or by phoning 01423 503467 / 07958665410

