Harrogate's Fisher Singers to perform Handel's Messiah on Saturday
Messiah is one of Handel’s most famous and best-loved works. The triumphant ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ has captivated audiences for over 250 years.
June Garbutt is the choir’s Music Director. Speaking about the up-coming performance she said:
“Messiah is a highlight in the repertoire of any chorus and we are delighted to have the opportunity to sing it at St Wilfrid’s, a fantastic venue for Harrogate’s choral music scene.
“Although often sung in the run-up to Christmas, Messiah was in fact first performed at Easter. Along with our wonderful choir there will be some outstanding soloists and orchestra, it will be a very enjoyable evening - do come and listen tomorrow, tickets can be purchased on the door at St Wilfrid's.”
Solo roles are taken by: Eleanore Cockerham, Soprano; Camilla Seale, Mezzo; James Micklethwaite, Tenor; and William Kyle Bass. Alex Kyle will conduct the performance.
Full concert details:
Handel’s Messiah
Saturday 23 March 2024 at 7pm
St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY
Tickets:
£15 adults
£8 under 18s / students
Tickets are available on the door or by phoning 01423 503467 / 07958665410
The Fisher Singers is a community choir that welcomes singers of all ages with a desire to sing and explore new music. The choir rehearses on Monday evenings from 7-9pm during term time at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate. Concerts are performed throughout the year in a wide range of sales from popular songs to classical pieces. For more information visit: https://fishersingers.wordpress.com/