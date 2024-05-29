Harrogate Writers Circle recent meeting

Here are details of our most recent meeting. We meet on Zoom and would welcome anyone who wants to improve their writing.

Our meeting of 22nd May 2024 was the Play Writing Competition. Acceptances - Denise announced a shortlisted entry for which she was paid.First in the competition was Joan's piece, read out by David and Denise, about a meeting between Samuel Taylor Coleridge and John Lennon where they compared the pieces of poetry they had each written and the collaborations they had with colleagues. Then Peter's piece about a conversation between the donkey and the Ox at the nativity. Peter played the donkey and David played the part of the Ox. Then the members voted, which resulted in Joan winning and Peter coming second. Then there was a general discussion about writing plays with members relating their experience doing this.Our next meeting on 5th June is a Manuscript Evening. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting.