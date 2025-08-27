Harrogate Writers Circle: Notes of meeting

What Happened at our most recent meeting and news of what is to come.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our meeting of 21st Aug 2025 was a dialogue evening.

First was Peter who read “Waiting For Kevin” This was a story about Malcolm who was newly dead and who had negotiated a deal with the Ferryman who took people over the Styx. The deal was to expand the role of the ferry to include trips for the living for Stag and Hen parties to show people the opportunities which were available, particularly the Bacchanalian options in Valhalla. Malcolm is sitting in the waiting room with the Ferryman as they need to get the approval of The Grim Reaper, or Kevin as he likes to be called, now he is CEO of Reaper enterprises. Their problem, however, is that the tannoy keeps announcing the next number which is several million more than the number on the ticket the Ferryman has taken from the dispenser. Members' comments where good with humour being used to lighten what was a dark subject.

Next Joan read her story “Supermarket shopping on your own” about a husband who is shopping on his own because his wife has a broken ankle. He does not have much knowledge of what they normally buy and keeps phoning his wife for clarification of the list she has given him. The interchange gradually gets fractious and the husband eventually storms off home with the shopping he has managed to collect. Again the members thought that the use of humour was well handled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep Writing Your Short Story

Our next meeting is on September 3 and is a manuscript evening. It is also the last date for entry to the short story competition with a theme of “A Dark Tale”

Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting.