Harrogate Writers' Circle members in monologue competition

The meeting of Harrogate Writers' Circle on 20th November took the form of a monologue competition.

First to read was Pat with her piece 'The Self'. This was based on a course she teaches about self awareness.

Next was Susanna whose piece was about a woman who was preparing for a funeral of her boss at work and only at the end did she reveal that the funeral was of her unfaithful husband and the office floosie he had been having an affair with. Susanna also announced two poems accepted in an anthology published by Hornblower press.

Peter then read "A Woman of the World" where the narrator talked about her friend, Sara who wanted to be a widow. As she worked her way though the eligible bachelors in the village. Sara eventually ran off with the boy that the narrator was in love with who then died in a plane crash. Then the narrator revealed that she is in court and she has just been found guilty of killing Sara, saying that she was really the guilty one.

Finally Joan read her monologue, which did not have a title, but told of an ageing actress who is currently waiting for a telephone call for her next rôle. The voting gave Joan as the winner and Susanna came second. Denise read a poem that she did not submit for the competition as she did not think it counted as a monologue.

There was then a discussion of the monologue pieces and then a discussion on whether members target their writing or write what they want and then find an outlet retrospectively.

Our next meeting on 4th Dec is our Christmas readings.. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting?