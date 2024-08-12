Harrogate Writers Circle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our meeting of 31st July 2024 was a talk by Alison Chisholm on poetry.

Alison is a well established, published poet and tutor, and Joan welcomed her with an assurance that the members would find the talk to be both enjoyable and informative.

Alison opened with a statement that she wanted the talk to be interactive. She announced that she would like people to prepare writing material as she would be using a short writing exercise for the members.

She said she would concentrate on Poetry of the Night. She started by reading a few lines from Shakespeare stating how the poet operates. She then said that poems of the night gave an opportunity to do something different.

Then she asked for any example that people had written.

Peter mentioned a poem about a Werewolf and Susanna told us about a poem she wrote about an air raid at night.

Denise talked about a visit to the Mercer Gallery and looking at some Grimshaw paintings and using them as a basis of a written piece. Sheila read 'If the Owl Calls again' by John Haynes. David mentioned Dylan Thomas' poem 'Do Not Go Gently into That Good Night'.

Then she introduced the exercise which was to each create a list poem which contained different aspects of the night and encouraged people to develop the ideas they created after the end of the meeting. Then she talked about her experience of self publishing.

Everyone agreed that Alison had given a talk which was very informative, inspirational and very amusing.

Our next meeting on 14th August is a manuscript evening. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting.