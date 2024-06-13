Harrogate Writers Circle
Our meeting of 5th June 2024 was a manuscript evening.
First to read was Denise with 'August Afternoon' which told about a couple who talked without communicating and seemed to have a different attitude towards life and each other, ending with the male character scrolling through his phone as words enter her head in bubbles which are not released.
Next was Joan with an, as yet, untitled piece, which told of a train journey and a period in the waiting room when the narrator awakes and seems to have been involved in a time slip back to the Victorian era.
Comments include a suggestion that the story could be expanded. Peter then read another untitled piece about the closing down of a course at the local Uni where the two main characters receive an interview with the Dean.
Following the readings, the members discussed the pros and cons of writing courses.
Our next meeting on 12th June is the adjudication of the poetry competition. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com.