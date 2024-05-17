Harrogate Writers' Circle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are details of our most recent meeting. We meet on Zoom and would welcome anyone who wants to improve their writing.

Our meeting of 8th May 2024 was A Manuscript Evening.

Acceptances - Denise announced a longlisted entry.

Denise read first with a story she wrote recently but wanted to make some changes in the structure. In particular she was contemplating changing it to first person. The main character is contemplating a career change as she approaches middle age.

Next was Susanna who read the first chapter of an ongoing novel which was based on observational journaling. She mentioned about adding humour and it was agreed by the members that this would help to carry the narrative.

Peter then read an old story which he has submitted many times and asked for improvements so that it can be resubmitted. The main point that members offered was to shorten the ending slightly, but the rest did not need altering.

Next Joan read 'The Journey' about a homeless man wandering the streets and going into a soup kitchen, but preferred his life of freedom.

There was then a discussion of endings and how to sharpen them.