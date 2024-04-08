Harrogate Writers' Circle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our meeting of 27th March 2024 was the Flash Fiction Competition. This started with the announcement that John had had yet another acceptance in 'Best Of Britain Magazine'. Then we had members reading their Flash Fiction for the competition.

First was Susanna with 'Whispers On The Wind' which told of a visit to Bridlington Beach which brought back memories of family holidays but gradually segued into the reveal that the narrator was consigning her mother's ashes to the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next to read was Peter who read 'See You Tomorrow' which told of an organisation that attempted to correct time lines which had gone astray.

Then Joan read 'Wishing On A Dream' which told of the narrator wandering into a bookshop in the ancient streets of a city. Layers of dust covered the shelves. The book owner hands her a book which is only partially written, and she realised this was the book she had started to write but never completed. As she scans through the book she found her ideas being written on the pages and realised that she could compete her next book.

The members voted for the piece that they preferred, with Peter winning and Joan and Susanna coming joint second. Members then explained what they liked about each of the entries.

A discussion then took place on the subject of different genres, including Science Fiction and Cosy Crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad