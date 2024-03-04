Harrogate scouts and guides take to the stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Gang Show is set to place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March at The Royal Hall in Harrogate.

With the largest cast the show has ever seen, 83 young people aged from 5 to 17-years-old, will put on a vibrant, exciting family show filled with music, dance and comedy.

The children have not only been working hard in rehearsals, they have also made the extra effort to help fundraise for the show. They have enjoyed putting on coffee mornings, doing cake sales and singing outside local churches.

The cast are getting ready to take to the stage.

Harrogate Gang Show producer, Mark Edwards said: “We showcase some amazing talent from scouting and guiding across our area.

“Our young people have been working so hard over the last six months and are excited to share with you our achievements.”