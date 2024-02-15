News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra concert this Spring

We are delighted that Andrew Campling will be attending our concert to listen to our performance of his Second Symphony.
By Gillian HartContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 13:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Join Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestrafor the spring concert featuring 3 English composers – Elgar, Handel & Campling. A mixture of well-loved works and new charming discoveries.

Edward Elgar wrote many short pieces which are delightful. This Miniatures Suite consists of compositions from the late 1890s and includes the well-known Salut d’amour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hamilton Harty rearranged some of Handel’s Watermusic into a suite in 1920 for the modern orchestra. Such re-orchestrations were popular and fashionable at this time. So come and hear familiar melodies with more opulent sounds!

Most Popular
Andrew Campling, ComposerAndrew Campling, Composer
Andrew Campling, Composer

Andrew Campling is a highly regarded London based composer, conductor and pianist. We will be performing his second symphony which was inspired by the magnificent scenery of the Scottish Highlands. It is a very melodic and harmonious symphony with three central motifs appearing in many guises and contexts during the course of the symphony. We are delighted that Andrew will be attending our concert.

Tickets are available in advance online for £13 at www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk

On the door £15 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free.

Related topics:SpringTickets