Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra concert this Spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestrafor the spring concert featuring 3 English composers – Elgar, Handel & Campling. A mixture of well-loved works and new charming discoveries.

Edward Elgar wrote many short pieces which are delightful. This Miniatures Suite consists of compositions from the late 1890s and includes the well-known Salut d’amour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton Harty rearranged some of Handel’s Watermusic into a suite in 1920 for the modern orchestra. Such re-orchestrations were popular and fashionable at this time. So come and hear familiar melodies with more opulent sounds!

Andrew Campling, Composer

Andrew Campling is a highly regarded London based composer, conductor and pianist. We will be performing his second symphony which was inspired by the magnificent scenery of the Scottish Highlands. It is a very melodic and harmonious symphony with three central motifs appearing in many guises and contexts during the course of the symphony. We are delighted that Andrew will be attending our concert.

Tickets are available in advance online for £13 at www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk