Hello and welcome to all our new and existing supporters. I am excited to share the latest news from Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) now I have recovered from the Great North Run with colleagues in aid of the Great Start in Life Foundation. If you would like to support, you can donate by going to - hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-post/great-north-run-for-the-great-start-in-life-foundation. As you may know, we are the registered Charity for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). As Autumn approaches, we are lucky to reflect on the amazing amount of events and initiatives we can hold as a result of all our incredible supporters, thank you!

The HHCC and Volunteer Team are delighted to announce the return of our HHCC Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market on Sunday 24 November 2024 at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club, HG2 7JA.

Get ready for live music, merry donkeys, the HHCC Elf Hunt, Father Christmas in his Grotto along with hand selected stalls, food and drinks vendors and much more! Early Bird tickets are available for £3 per adult, £1.50 per child and under three’s are free. Get involved and find out more by going to - hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-outdoor-pop-up-christmas-market-2024. If you or anyone you know is interested in being a stall holder, please email the HHCC Team at [email protected].

The HHCC Letters from Father Christmas is also back! The Main Man and his elves have their pens and stamps ready for responding to Children and Young People this Christmas. To request a letter from Father Christmas, complete the booking form at hhcc.co.uk/letters-from-father-christmas. Every letter includes a personalised response, North Pole authenticity certificate and activity sheets. There is also an option for those who can, to donate raising vital funds to benefit services across the HDFT footprint. Make sure to submit a letter request before Sunday 8 December 2024 to ensure your letter arrives before Christmas Eve.

Great Start in Life Foundation

The HHCC Team are also wishing the best of luck to all 21 individuals taking on the 12 hour Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on Sunday 15 September 2024. You can keep an eye on their progress by following our social media platforms where we will share updates throughout the day. There is also still time to donate on their Virtual Donation Pages by going to hhcc.co.uk/campaign_category/virtual-donations/.

If you are interested in our future fundraising challenges such as the National Three Peaks from 3 to 4 May 2025 or want to take on a challenge of your own, please contact the HHCC Team today at [email protected].

Make sure to contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team at [email protected] or 01423 557408 if you want to Keep in Touch and be the first to know about the latest news and updates.