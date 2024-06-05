Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hello and a warm welcome to all our new and loyal supporters. I am so pleased to share with you all the exciting events that we have coming up in 2024. Our latest article is jammed packed with updates and news on events held over the spring. We are always so grateful for the continued support we receive. A huge thank you from the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) and Volunteer Team.

As summer is getting ever closer, I would love to share with you our Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout that will take place on Sunday 30 June 2024 at Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C., HG2 7JA. Don’t miss out on this family fun day with exciting games and stalls; from children’s books and games, to sweets and ice cream treats. Bounce higher than you ever have before with a large bouncy castle and trampolines available, or take a picture with the adorable donkeys. We have experienced face painters there to add extra sparkle, in addition to delicious food vans and refreshing drink options available. The event is free to attend for all ages. We look forward to seeing you there!

Another summer opportunity for you to get involved with, is our annual Summer Raffle! The HHCC Summer Raffle is your opportunity to win some amazing prizes, which have kindly been donated by local businesses. Tickets are £1 each, with every penny raised making life changing differences to service users, patients, their families and our workforce across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). Some prizes up for grabs include a Mercedes - Benz F1 T-shirt, signed by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell; kindly donated by Solera, Traditional Afternoon Tea for two at Chevin Country Park Hotel & Spa, Sunday Lunch for two at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate, plus much more! You can purchase your tickets here: hhcc.co.uk/shop/hhcc-summer-raffle-2024/; the raffle will be drawn on Friday 5 July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June is always an incredible month for the HHCC and Volunteer Team as from 3 – 9 June 2024, we celebrate National Volunteer Week! Throughout the week, we shared videos and testimonials from staff to thank volunteers across all of our Social Media Platforms. In addition, we had a number of videos and testimonials from our volunteers, sharing their volunteering journey. We thank our volunteer’s every day, but this week highlighted how special, each and every volunteer is, to Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) and how grateful we are for the energy and time they contribute to #teamHDFT.

Volunteers at #teamHDFT