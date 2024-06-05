Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
As summer is getting ever closer, I would love to share with you our Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout that will take place on Sunday 30 June 2024 at Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C., HG2 7JA. Don’t miss out on this family fun day with exciting games and stalls; from children’s books and games, to sweets and ice cream treats. Bounce higher than you ever have before with a large bouncy castle and trampolines available, or take a picture with the adorable donkeys. We have experienced face painters there to add extra sparkle, in addition to delicious food vans and refreshing drink options available. The event is free to attend for all ages. We look forward to seeing you there!
Another summer opportunity for you to get involved with, is our annual Summer Raffle! The HHCC Summer Raffle is your opportunity to win some amazing prizes, which have kindly been donated by local businesses. Tickets are £1 each, with every penny raised making life changing differences to service users, patients, their families and our workforce across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). Some prizes up for grabs include a Mercedes - Benz F1 T-shirt, signed by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell; kindly donated by Solera, Traditional Afternoon Tea for two at Chevin Country Park Hotel & Spa, Sunday Lunch for two at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate, plus much more! You can purchase your tickets here: hhcc.co.uk/shop/hhcc-summer-raffle-2024/; the raffle will be drawn on Friday 5 July 2024.
June is always an incredible month for the HHCC and Volunteer Team as from 3 – 9 June 2024, we celebrate National Volunteer Week! Throughout the week, we shared videos and testimonials from staff to thank volunteers across all of our Social Media Platforms. In addition, we had a number of videos and testimonials from our volunteers, sharing their volunteering journey. We thank our volunteer’s every day, but this week highlighted how special, each and every volunteer is, to Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) and how grateful we are for the energy and time they contribute to #teamHDFT.
Make sure you keep in touch with us via email or post to be the first to know! To find out more about how you can get involved, contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team on [email protected] or 01423 557408, we’d love to hear from you!