Harrogate hits the bullseye as pop-up dart shop is back in town
Harrogate darts fans are in for a treat this weekend as a hugely popular pop-up darts shop is back in the area. The pop-up shop will take place at the Manhattan Club on Beech Avenue this Saturday 22 February from Midday - 4pm.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, the pop-up shop is for you. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your darts gear and meet fellow darts fans. For anyone new to darts, the professionally qualified darts coaches from Red Rose Darts will be on hand to give guidance and advice.
The pop-up shop stocks all leading brands including Winmau, Unicorn, Harrows, Mission and Target. There will be 600+ sets of darts for sale, in a massive variety of styles and weights. This includes a big range of low cost darts for those just starting out.
A huge selection of top player darts including MVG, Luke Littler, Gary Anderson, Nathan Aspinall, Joe Cullen, Chris Dobey, Danny Noppert, Ryan Searle, Josh Rock and Dave "Chizzy" Chisnall will be available.
In addition to darts, there will be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories and lots of equipment for sale.
There was an incredible turnout from local darts fans when the pop-up shop was last in the area. With Luke "The Nuke" Littler bringing a huge amount of interest to darts, the organisers are expecting another great turnout from Harrogate darts fans. All ages and abilities are welcome.