Harrogate Explorer Scouts set to launch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Harrogate Explorer Scout Unit, an exciting addition to the local Scouting community, will offer young people aged 14 to 18 the opportunity to embark on thrilling adventures, build essential skills, and create lasting memories—all with the support of dedicated volunteers and the community.
The official launch of the Harrogate Explorer Scout Unit will take place on Tuesday, January 14th, at St. Paul’s URC Church Hall, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 5PR. The unit will meet on a Tuesday evening, providing a dynamic space for youth to grow, explore, and thrive.
Chief Scout Dwayne Fields praises the volunteers who supported his journey in Scouting as a young person. “My volunteer leaders believed in me as a young person and taught me to believe in myself. They showed me I could do anything I put my mind to, and others would help me along the way.”
The growing interest in Explorer Scouts stems from the success of the 15th Harrogate Scout Group, which has inspired the creation of this new unit. Whether you’re a teenager eager to join the adventure or an adult ready to volunteer, there’s a place for you in this vibrant community.
To learn more or express your interest in joining the Harrogate Explorer Scout Unit, reach out to Petra Koristkova at [email protected] or visit #15thHarrogateScoutGroup. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting new chapter in Harrogate Scouting.