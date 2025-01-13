Harrogate Explorer Scouts set to launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In response to growing demand for adventure, fun, and life skills among the youth in Harrogate, a brand-new Explorer Scout Unit is about to take off!

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate Explorer Scout Unit, an exciting addition to the local Scouting community, will offer young people aged 14 to 18 the opportunity to embark on thrilling adventures, build essential skills, and create lasting memories—all with the support of dedicated volunteers and the community.

The official launch of the Harrogate Explorer Scout Unit will take place on Tuesday, January 14th, at St. Paul’s URC Church Hall, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 5PR. The unit will meet on a Tuesday evening, providing a dynamic space for youth to grow, explore, and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields praises the volunteers who supported his journey in Scouting as a young person. “My volunteer leaders believed in me as a young person and taught me to believe in myself. They showed me I could do anything I put my mind to, and others would help me along the way.”

Explorer Scouts Work Together

The growing interest in Explorer Scouts stems from the success of the 15th Harrogate Scout Group, which has inspired the creation of this new unit. Whether you’re a teenager eager to join the adventure or an adult ready to volunteer, there’s a place for you in this vibrant community.

To learn more or express your interest in joining the Harrogate Explorer Scout Unit, reach out to Petra Koristkova at [email protected] or visit #15thHarrogateScoutGroup. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting new chapter in Harrogate Scouting.