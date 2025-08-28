Harrogate event explores how climate change and peace are connected

As wars and global unrest continue to dominate the headlines, a special event in Harrogate will shine a light on the powerful links between climate change and peace – and how local communities can respond with hope and action.

The event, titled “Setting the Climate for Peace: How climate change impacts peace – and what we can do about it in Harrogate”, takes place on Tuesday September 16 (6–8pm) at Creative Harrogate, Victoria Avenue, as part of the town’s Week of Peace.

Hosted by Zero Carbon Harrogate in partnership with the United Nations Association (UNA) Harrogate, the evening will be led by Clive Wilson, Chair of UNA Harrogate and author of Leading Beyond Sustainability, attendees will explore how climate breakdown contributes to instability around the world – from conflict over dwindling resources to displacement caused by extreme weather. But the evening is designed to feel positive and practical, showing how simple local actions to reduce carbon emissions can also be acts of peace and solidarity with people everywhere.

The format will include interactive elements, small group discussions, and the chance to share personal commitments. Plus there’ll be some special addition on the night.

Sunita Soundur, Climate Action Coordinator at Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: “Climate change isn’t just an environmental issue – it’s about people, justice and peace. And with the world experiencing serious unrest right now, it’s important to talk about how we can help from where we are in Harrogate. There’s a lot we can do. This event is about bringing our community together to explore those hopeful, practical ways we can all make a difference, right here to make the wider world a more positive, more peaceful place.”

The event is part of Harrogate’s Week of Peace (15–21 September), which sees a range of local organisations come together to highlight the importance of peace in today’s world. Organisers are keen to stress that the event will be welcoming and inclusive, offering space for reflection and conversation without any specific political or religious affiliation.