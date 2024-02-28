Harrogate community choir to perform Messiah
and live on Freeview channel 276
Messiah is one of Handel’s most famous and best-loved works. The triumphant ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ has captivated audiences for over 250 years.
June Garbutt is the choir’s Music Director. Speaking about the up-coming performance she said:
“Messiah is a highlight in the repertoire of any chorus and we are delighted to have the opportunity to sing it at St Wilfrid’s, a fantastic venue for Harrogate’s choral music scene.
“Although often sung in the run-up to Christmas, Messiah was in fact first performed at Easter. The work reflects on Jesus’ life and death, so the time of Lent is very fitting for a performance of Messiah. Along with our wonderful choir there will be some outstanding soloists and orchestra, it will be a very enjoyable evening - do come and listen!”
Solo roles are taken by Eleanore Cockerham, Soprano; Camilla Seale, Mezzo; James Micklethwaite, Tenor; and William Kyle Bass.
Alex Kyle will conduct the performance. From Leeds, Alex is also a singer and teacher and a passionate advocate for choral singing. Previously he was Choral Director for the Diocese of Leeds Music, and conducted Bradford Catholic Youth Choir in prestigious venues including Saint Peter's in the Vatican, Rome, and on BBC TV.
Full concert details: Handel’s Messiah, Saturday 23 March 2024 at 7pm, St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY
Tickets: £15 adults | £8 under 18s / students | Tickets are available on the door or by phone: 01423 503467 / 07958665410
The Fisher Singers is a community choir that welcomes singers of all ages with a desire to sing and explore new music. The choir rehearses on Monday evenings from 7-9pm during term time at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate. Concerts are performed throughout the year in a wide range of sales from popular songs to classical pieces. For more information visit: https://fishersingers.wordpress.com/