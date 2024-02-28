News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate community choir to perform Messiah

Harrogate’s Fisher Singers will be performing the great choral masterpiece, Handel’s Messiah at St Wilfrid’s Church next month. Conductor Alex Kyle will lead the choir, guest orchestra and soloists in this uplifting concert.
By Sarah ThomasContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT
Messiah is one of Handel’s most famous and best-loved works. The triumphant ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ has captivated audiences for over 250 years.

June Garbutt is the choir’s Music Director. Speaking about the up-coming performance she said:

“Messiah is a highlight in the repertoire of any chorus and we are delighted to have the opportunity to sing it at St Wilfrid’s, a fantastic venue for Harrogate’s choral music scene.

Fisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last yearFisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last year
Fisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last year

“Although often sung in the run-up to Christmas, Messiah was in fact first performed at Easter. The work reflects on Jesus’ life and death, so the time of Lent is very fitting for a performance of Messiah. Along with our wonderful choir there will be some outstanding soloists and orchestra, it will be a very enjoyable evening - do come and listen!”

Solo roles are taken by Eleanore Cockerham, Soprano; Camilla Seale, Mezzo; James Micklethwaite, Tenor; and William Kyle Bass.

Alex Kyle will conduct the performance. From Leeds, Alex is also a singer and teacher and a passionate advocate for choral singing. Previously he was Choral Director for the Diocese of Leeds Music, and conducted Bradford Catholic Youth Choir in prestigious venues including Saint Peter's in the Vatican, Rome, and on BBC TV.

Full concert details: Handel’s Messiah, Saturday 23 March 2024 at 7pm, St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY

Tickets: £15 adults | £8 under 18s / students | Tickets are available on the door or by phone: 01423 503467 / 07958665410

The Fisher Singers is a community choir that welcomes singers of all ages with a desire to sing and explore new music. The choir rehearses on Monday evenings from 7-9pm during term time at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate. Concerts are performed throughout the year in a wide range of sales from popular songs to classical pieces. For more information visit: https://fishersingers.wordpress.com/

