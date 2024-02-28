Harrogate community choir to perform Messiah

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Messiah is one of Handel’s most famous and best-loved works. The triumphant ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ has captivated audiences for over 250 years.

June Garbutt is the choir’s Music Director. Speaking about the up-coming performance she said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Messiah is a highlight in the repertoire of any chorus and we are delighted to have the opportunity to sing it at St Wilfrid’s, a fantastic venue for Harrogate’s choral music scene.

Fisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last year

“Although often sung in the run-up to Christmas, Messiah was in fact first performed at Easter. The work reflects on Jesus’ life and death, so the time of Lent is very fitting for a performance of Messiah. Along with our wonderful choir there will be some outstanding soloists and orchestra, it will be a very enjoyable evening - do come and listen!”

Solo roles are taken by Eleanore Cockerham, Soprano; Camilla Seale, Mezzo; James Micklethwaite, Tenor; and William Kyle Bass.

Alex Kyle will conduct the performance. From Leeds, Alex is also a singer and teacher and a passionate advocate for choral singing. Previously he was Choral Director for the Diocese of Leeds Music, and conducted Bradford Catholic Youth Choir in prestigious venues including Saint Peter's in the Vatican, Rome, and on BBC TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full concert details: Handel’s Messiah, Saturday 23 March 2024 at 7pm, St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY

Tickets: £15 adults | £8 under 18s / students | Tickets are available on the door or by phone: 01423 503467 / 07958665410