Harrogate comes together to support autism acceptance and inclusion

The Harrogate branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS), a charity run by neurodiverse volunteers and those passionate about supporting others with autism , is gearing up to host a community-focused event in honour of World Autism Acceptance Week 2024. Taking place on Saturday 30th of March at the Wesley Chapel, Harrogate, this event aims to bring together local resources, support groups, and individuals to provide vital signposting for autistic individuals and their families.

"We are proud to be part of a community that is rich in resources and support for autistic individuals," said Rob Knox, Chairman of the Harrogate National Autistic Society. "We understand how important it is for collaboration and connection across these groups. Our event is about bringing these resources together under one roof, making it easier for individuals and families to access the support they need."

At the event on the 30th of March people will be able to speak to representatives from various local organisations, including Parent Carer Voice, Carers Resource, SEN Hub parental support group, Girls group, Artizan café and Women's group. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to view and appreciate artwork created by talented local autistic artists, highlighting the creativity and unique perspectives of neurodiverse individuals.

"In addition to providing vital signposting for support services, our event is a celebration of the talents and contributions of autistic individuals in our community," added Rob. "It's about fostering understanding, acceptance, and a sense of belonging."

To raise funds for local initiatives and support ongoing efforts, the event will feature a book stall and café, offering attendees the chance to contribute while enjoying refreshments and browsing through a selection of books.

"We want to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels valued and supported," emphasised Rob. "Our message is clear: no one in our community should feel alone on their journey, and we are here to help."

For more information about the Harrogate National Autistic Society's World Autism Acceptance Week event and ongoing initiatives, please visit our Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/NationalAutisticSocietyHarrogate or contact [email protected]

About the Harrogate National Autistic Society: