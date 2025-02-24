Harrogate Coin Fair returns to the Old Swan Hotel for 2025

Explore the World of Numismatics and meet experts at this premier collectors' event.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coin collectors and history enthusiasts are invited to join the highly anticipated Harrogate Coin Fair, taking place on Friday 4th & Saturday 5th April at the iconic Old Swan Hotel, nestled in the picturesque Yorkshire spa town of Harrogate.

Whether you’re an experienced collector or just getting started, this event promises to be an unmissable occasion, bringing together numismatic experts and enthusiasts from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Coin Fair provides an exceptional opportunity for attendees to connect with leading experts in all areas of numismatics. Visitors can look forward to a wide array of coins, artefacts, medallions, tokens, and more, available for buying and selling.

Dave Greenlaugh of Grunal Moneta, showcasing the production of coinage, offering a unique insight into the ancient craft of minting coins.

Whether you're seeking guidance on your collection or looking to purchase rare pieces, the fair promises a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help you make informed decisions.

Confirmed Exhibitors: A diverse group of industry professionals will be exhibiting, with some of the UK's top dealers and collectors in attendance. This year, eight new companies are joining the event, ensuring a fresh and exciting experience for every visitor. Some of the confirmed exhibitors include:

Paul Davies Ltd, Charles Riley Coins & Medals, John Newman Coins, A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd, Knightsbridge Coins/St James Auctions, Mark Rasmussen Numismatist Ltd, Holgate Numismatics, Richard Green and many more, including well-known names such as @silburycoins, @dr.g_coins, and @noonansauctions.

A Special Showcase for Coin Enthusiasts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors enjoying last years Harrogate Coin Fair

This year, there will be a fascinating demonstration by Dave Greenlaugh of Grunal Moneta, showcasing the production of coinage, offering a unique insight into the ancient craft of minting coins.

Event Details:

When: Friday 4th & Saturday 5th April 2025

Where: The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, UK

Visitors can look forward to a wide array of coins, artefacts, medallions, tokens, and more, available for buying and selling.

Whether you are looking to expand your collection, sell coins, or simply learn more about the fascinating world of numismatics, the Harrogate Coin Fair is a must-visit event this Spring.

For more information, event timings, and exhibitor details, please visit harrogatecoinfair.com or contact us at [email protected].