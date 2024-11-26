Harrogate care homes invite community to festive fitness and singing sessions

Two Harrogate care homes, Granby Rose and The Granby are inviting members of the local community to join in with a series of free, feel-good fitness and singing sessions this festive season.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Harrogate care homes, Granby Rose and The Granby are inviting members of the local community to join in with a series of free, feel-good fitness and singing sessions this festive season.

Part of the care homes’ Magic Moments activities programme includes live weekly online sessions with ‘danceSing’, whose well-being experts lead residents in singing and movement classes. For the first time, a series of special festive sessions are going to be made available for community groups, families and individuals in the local area to join in with for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 29th November at 11am, ‘Movement with Natalie’ will take attendees through some gentle exercises that can be done seated or standing, to melt away any stress while limbering up for the busy month ahead. On 6th, 13th & 20th December at 11am, ‘Singing with Alan’ will get everyone’s vocal cords warmed up and ready to join in with some festive favourites.

User (UGC) Submitted

Ruby Audi, Home Manager at The Granby, says: “These sessions are enjoyed year-round by our residents and really benefit their mental and physical well-being. They are so uplifting and really good fun, and we hope lots of people will tune in to the free festive-themed sessions that are running in the lead up to Christmas.”

People can join in with the festive fun via a PC, laptop, iPhone or iPad by visiting magicmomentsportal.com/communitysessions at 11am on 29th November and 6th, 13th, and 20th December. Each session lasts around half an hour.

Granby Rose and The Granby care homes are part of Four Seasons Health Care Group and are rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).