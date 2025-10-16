Harrogate-born artist brings heartwarming Men’s Sheds show home

Harrogate-born choreographer and performer Tim Casson is returning to his roots this autumn as his new production, Shed Stories, tours to Harrogate Theatre at The Wesley Centre on 4 November.

Created by Casson & Friends, the production weaves together theatre, movement, and real-life interviews to celebrate the Men’s Sheds movement—a network of over 1,200 community spaces across the UK that help tackle loneliness, support mental health, and bring people together through craft and conversation.

The show forms part of a nationwide tour running from 11 October to 8 November, visiting 13 venues across England including Sheffield, Stockport, and Rochdale.

Casson, who grew up in Harrogate, has built an international career creating what he calls “people-powered” performances—works rooted in real stories and shared experiences. He holds a Guinness World Record for the most choreographers on a single piece of dance and has presented work everywhere from Sadler’s Wells Theatre to Glastonbury Festival.

Shed Stories draws on more than 24 hours of interviews with men from Sheds nationwide, highlighting how these workshops offer purpose, friendship, and laughter. Set pieces for the production were crafted by Casson’s father, Alan Casson, in his own Men’s Shed.

The production is commissioned by Lincoln Arts Centre and Applause Rural Touring, with support from Arts Council England and the UK Men’s Sheds Association.

Running for 60 minutes plus a post-show Q&A, Shed Stories is described as an uplifting and intimate performance about the joy of making, sharing, and connecting.

Tickets for the Harrogate performance are available via www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk and www.cassonandfriends.com/sheds.