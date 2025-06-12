Harrogate artists open their doors for North Yorkshire Open Studios

On the 14th and 15th of June from 10am to 5pm this free event offers a unique opportunity for art lovers to explore a wide range of studios across the town, meet the artist, explore their work environments, and even purchase original artwork.

This is the second of two weekends, more than a dozen artists based in Harrogate will welcome the public to their private creative spaces.

Harrogate’s rich artistic tradition is reflected in this year’s lineup, with work spanning figurative art, vibrant coastal paintings, expressive landscapes, decorative metal leaf designs, delicate collagraph prints and contemporary liner cuts.

A walking guide will be available from local businesses and the artist Studios - visitors can take a guide and catalogue to plan a relaxed day strolling between the local Studios.

Full detail details, art listings and maps are available at http://nyos.org.uk/summer-open-studios/