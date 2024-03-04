Harewood Hillclimb supports female motorsport initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club is organising a taster day at the BARC Yorkshire Centre’s Harewood Hillclimb, near Leeds, on Thursday 28th March. The aim of the day is to have a fun day out and experience the thrill of driving the hillclimb course which is 0.8 miles long.

The hillclimb motorsport discipline is when a car is driven against the clock on a tarmac course (think of a narrow country lane with twists and turns) – each competition run is timed. As participants drive the course in their own car on the taster day, their Harewood Academy Instructor will be sitting right beside them, offering a unique opportunity of one to one tuition in order to learn the basics. Driver kits will be provided.

Caroline Ryder, Vice Chair of the BWRDC who herself has been competing in hillclimbs for many years says “the idea is to offer women of all ages the opportunity to get involved in the sport and a taster day is a great opportunity to ‘have a go’ behind the wheel. Hillclimbing is the ideal discipline to dip your toe in the water as you can use your own road car, it’s against time rather than on track at close proximity to other competition cars and it’s reasonably priced. If you enjoy the experience, which we hope you will, the BWRDC is here to help and support you if you wish to follow it through and take part in a competitive event. Or who knows, you might like to try other disciplines such as racing around a track, rallying or karting.”

Have a go in your road car (Photo of Lizzie Dudley)

If you don’t fancy getting behind the wheel, the BWRDC can suggest other ways of getting involved in motorsport – for example, if you want to try marshalling, there will be shadowing opportunities for non-competitors at the Taster Day.Caroline adds "Harewood Hillclimb is one of the most picturesque venues in the hillclimb motorsport racing season's calendar so the BWRDC is excited to be holding the club's inaugural Taster day at the hill in the beautiful Wharfedale valley in Yorkshire. Members of the BWRDC will be there to support and encourage if needed and we hope women of all ages will come and have a go. Those taking part are welcome to attend solo or bring a friend.”