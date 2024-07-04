Goldsborough Hall's summer garden opening in support of NGS charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Royal home of Goldsborough Hall is delighted to announce the opening of its award-winning gardens for a special summer event in support of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) charities on Sunday July 21 from 11-5pm. The event will take place at Goldsborough Hall, Goldsborough, North Yorkshire HG5 8NR, and promises a day of natural beauty, relaxation, and charitable giving.

Visitors are invited to explore the Hall’s spectacular gardens, which have received numerous accolades for their stunning design and meticulous care. The 16th century stately home came to fame in the 1920s as the Yorkshire residence of HRH Princess Mary, the late Queen's aunt, and her husband Viscount Lascelles.

Highlights include:

Two Long Herbaceous Borders : A breathtaking display of colour and texture, perfect for garden enthusiasts seeking inspiration.

: A breathtaking display of colour and texture, perfect for garden enthusiasts seeking inspiration. Rose and Balustrade Gardens : Romantic and fragrant, these gardens offer a tranquil retreat for visitors.

: Romantic and fragrant, these gardens offer a tranquil retreat for visitors. Kitchen Garden and Glasshouse : Discover the Hall's dedication to sustainable gardening and fresh produce.

: Discover the Hall's dedication to sustainable gardening and fresh produce. Woodland Walk : Enjoy a serene stroll through shaded paths, rich with wildlife and natural beauty.

: Enjoy a serene stroll through shaded paths, rich with wildlife and natural beauty. Lime Tree Walk : An iconic feature of the Hall, this grand avenue of trees planted by Royalty is a must-see.

: An iconic feature of the Hall, this grand avenue of trees planted by Royalty is a must-see. Champion Trees: Admire the British and Yorkshire Champion trees, notable for their size, age, and historical significance.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer garden opening at Goldsborough Hall

To enhance your visit, hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, and freshly baked scones will be served in the elegant Orangery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Guided Tours: Join the head gardener at 12pm and 2pm for an insightful tour of the gardens, revealing the secrets behind their care and maintenance.

Plant Stall: Browse and purchase a variety of plants on the terrace, perfect for bringing a piece of Goldsborough Hall home with you.

Tickets: Purchase in advance at www.goldsboroughhall.com or on the gate for £7.50 per adult. Children are welcome to attend for free. Dogs on leads are also welcome to join in the fun.

Summer gardens at Goldsborough Hall

All proceeds from the event will be donated to NGS charities, supporting a range of important causes through the beauty and joy of gardens.

Contact: For more information, please call 01423 867321