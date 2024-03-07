Goldsborough Hall welcomes Spring with daffodils: garden open for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daffodils, with their vibrant yellow hues and delicate, trumpet-shaped blossoms, symbolise renewal, hope, and the promise of brighter days ahead. Their emergence marks the end of winter’s chill and the beginning of a new season. At Goldsborough Hall, these cheerful flowers adorn the grounds, creating a picturesque backdrop for visitors to enjoy.

Guests are invited to wander up the Lime Tree Walk, where they will be greeted by a breathtaking display of daffodils in full bloom. It is said that there are over 50,000 daffodils alongside the lime trees, which were planted by Royalty in the 1920s. In addition to experiencing the splendour of the gardens, visitors will have the opportunity to support the NGS, a charitable organisation dedicated to opening gardens to raise funds for health-related charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Hospice UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We are thrilled to welcome guests to Goldsborough Hall as we celebrate the arrival of spring and the beauty of daffodils,’ says Clare Oglesby, co-owner of Goldsborough Hall, along with husband Mark. ‘Our gardens have been lovingly tended to in anticipation of this event, and we cannot wait to share their splendour with visitors while supporting the invaluable work of the NGS.’

Daffodils at Goldsborough Hall

Don’t miss this the chance to experience the magic of spring at Goldsborough Hall. Join us on Sunday 7 April for a day filled with daffodils and beauty. The historic 17th century stately home was once home to HRH Princess Mary, the late Queen’s aunt, throughout the 1920s. For more information about Goldsborough Hall and the garden opening, visit www.goldsboroughhall.com

Event details: