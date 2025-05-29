Gilbert and Sullivan HMS Pinafore

Your only opportunity to see G&S performed in the Harrogate and Knaresborough area fully staged and costumed!

Harrogate G&S Society continue to bring great shows to the region with their annual production.

This year, come on board ship with Sir Joseph Porter and his sisters, cousins and aunts, to meet Captain Corcoran and his beautiful daughter.

Our fun and colourful show brings fabulous music, laughter and joy, as well as the usual conundrums we expect from Gilbert & Sullivan; will Sir Joseph 'lower himself' enough to marry the Captains daughter? Will she accept him? Is he even the Captain??

The cast rehearsing hard!

Who knows! Come and find out!

The show is set to a new accompaniment for 2 piano's written by the talented John Longstaff.

Oliver Longstaff has again taken on the mantel of both Music and Artistic Director and has brought new ideas and laughs to this great show.

You can find us on Weds, Thurs or Fri evening next week at 7.30pm or on Saturday at 2.30pm at the fantastic Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough.

Tickets available on line, by ringing 07788960264 or in person at The Kingfisher Kiosk, Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.