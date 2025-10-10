Get mashed not smashed: Yorkshire to host the UK’s first sober Oktoberfest

To celebrate Sober October, award winning alcohol-free beer brand Mash Gang, is turning tradition on its head by hosting the UK’s first ever Swaptober Fest – a booze free twist on the infamous Oktoberfest.

With steins of Mash Gang’s signature Chug, live German oompah music and authentic bratwurst, Swaptober Fest will be one of the biggest and best Bavarian parties, celebrating true Oktoberfest style, without the hangovers.

The event will take place on Thursday 16 October, between 5-10pm at one of the nation’s ancestral homes of brewing, The Tetley in Leeds. In the spirit of the event, guests are encouraged to swap an alcoholic drink on the door to gain entry to Swaptober Fest.

Featuring a series of Bavarian-themed games and challenges, Swaptober Fest will also give revellers a chance to win a year’s supply of Mash Gang. Try your hand, and test your arms, with ‘MASHkrugstemmen’, a spin on the traditional Oktoberfest stein-holding competitions.

The event is open to everyone, but spaces are limited, so revellers are encouraged to turn up early to avoid disappointment.

Jo Taylor, Global Marketing Director at Mash Gang commented on the event; “We’re confident that Mash Gang is alcohol-free beer like no other, and stands up to the best beers on the market. So swapping alcoholic beer for ours doesn’t feel like any compromise. At Mash Gang, we’re all about having a party, getting together with friends and family over a great tasting beer and making memories, so we wanted to throw a big party this Sober October to show that swapping the booze doesn’t have any impact on the vibes. It’s guaranteed to be a night people won’t forget, with a big Bavarian atmosphere, live music, great food and exceptional beer - and even better, they won’t wake up with a hangover the next day.”

Sober October has seen over 4m participants in the UK since its inception. with numbers growing year on year, and over the past five years there has been a 60% decrease in searched for alcohol fuelled events in October as a result, showing there is significant appetite for sober events.