Get jiggy with it this summertime at North Yorkshire Water Park

As GRAMMY award-winning artist and global superstar, Will Smith, gears up to bring his ‘Based on a True Story’ Summer Tour to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday 24th August, North Yorkshire Water Park is making a splash with a seriously fun celebration.

North Yorkshire Water Park is offering free access to its iconic Aquaparks for not only the ‘Fresh Prince’ himself, but anyone else named ‘Will Smith’ from 18th- 24th August 2025.

The actor best known for his roles in Men in Black, Hitch and Aladdin will be visiting the East Coast as part of his UK tour later this month and NYWP will be welcoming him with open arms, not only giving him free reign of the Water Park, but also inviting any visitors who share the same name to take on the Ultimate Aquapark without spending a penny.

Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, says: “This summer, we’re rolling out the blue carpet for all the Will Smiths out there. And if the real Will Smith wants to pop by to take on our 250-metre zipline or tackle the Aquaparks, we’d love to see him in action!”

With Will Smith set to perform across Europe, including stops in Morocco, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK, excitement is building ahead of his Scarborough show, and North Yorkshire Water Park is the perfect pre-show splash zone.

All visitors need to do is bring valid photo ID and prepare for a day of epic water-filled excitement, with free access to the Warrior and Wipeout aqua courses for seven full days.

Even if your name isn’t Will Smith, there’s still plenty of action-packed activities ready for you at the park. North Yorkshire Water Park has launched an unmissable summer offer, with double the fun, for half the price on its much-loved Aquaparks.

Visitors can now book the ‘Ultimate Aquapark’ experience, accessing both of the Park’s signature Aquapark courses, Warrior and Wipeout, for the price of just one ticket, saving a massive £17 per person.

This limited-time summer offer invites families, friends, colleagues and thrill-seekers alike to dive into two action-packed Aquaparks in one adrenaline-fuelled session.

For further information and to book, please visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk